SK captivates CES 2022 with eco-friendly booth. January. 10, 2022 08:06. by Gun-Huk Lee gun@donga.com.

SK Group’s booth at the CES 2022 in Las Vegas was assessed as an eco-friendly forest-themed pavilion that intuitively presents the necessity of carbon reduction to visitors. ABC News presented a 10-minute-long coverage on Friday (local time) with four sections published in an article for SK booth as the most attention-gathering booth of this year’s event.



The “Green Forest Pavilion” organized by SK Group features a story of the environment, differentiating itself in the midst of the tsunami of cutting-edge technologies showcased flashily at this year’s CES event. It was reported that SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won supported the theme of net zero, also referred to as carbon neutrality. “It is not a matter of choice that we strive to achieve net zero but rather it all comes down to competitiveness,” Chairman Chey reportedly said ordering it to be the core theme of this year’s exposition.



With it going viral over time, the number of visitors to the Green Forest Pavilion increased from 3,000 on Wednesday to 5,000 on Thursday to reach 7,000 on Friday. Some audiences were seen to be seated inside the pavilion to immerse themselves in audiovisual exhibitions for so long.



The sub-division of the “Tree of Life” was highly commended by audiences where a giant oak tree-themed hexagonal space is covered by a screen system to display the realities of a warming globe and how green leafy forests recover from a devastated state.



Visitors are handed over a secondhand mobile phone to receive green points via NFC or near field communication on their way through the pavilion. They can either play games on the site or donate money to the recovery project on Vietnamese mangrove forests. SK announced that it raised a donation of 100 million won during the exhibition.



