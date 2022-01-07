‘BTS, THE BEST’ album becomes million seller in Japan. January. 07, 2022 07:40. beborn@donga.com.

Global K-pop boyband BTS’ album “BTS, THE BEST” released mid-June last year in Japan recorded a sales of more than one million copies, becoming the first overseas singer in 17 years who reached this landmark threshold in the Japanese music market.



The Oricon Weekly Albums Chart announced on Thursday that “THE BEST” sold 3,000 copies last week alone to record a total sales of 1.02 million copies. Previously, South Korean singer BoA’s second Japanese album titled “VALENTI” released in 2003 and another album “BEST OF SOUL” in 2005 sold more than one million copies each. BTS has become the first overseas million-seller male singer in Japan in 18 years following British rock band Queen in 2004.



“BTS, THE BEST” compiles songs in singles and albums published in Japan for the past four years since 2017. A total of 23 songs is contained in this compilation album including Japanese originals such as “Film Out” and “Your Eyes Tell” and Japanese versions of the boyband’s hit songs. Last June, it jumped right to the top spot on the weekly albums chart by selling as many as 782,000 copies in the first week of its release alone. It earned the title of the best seller among all albums released in Japan last year. Before BTS, Michael Jackson’s album “Thriller” in 1984 was the last yearly best-selling album by an overseas singer in Japan.



한국어