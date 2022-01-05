Samsung Electronics unveils Galaxy S21 Fan Edition. January. 05, 2022 08:00. by Hyung-Seok Seo, Do-Young Kwak skytree08@donga.com,now@donga.com.

Samsung Electronics has unveiled its new smartphone Galaxy S21 FE. The “FE,” which stands for “Fan Edition,” is the electronic giant’s midrange lineup that boasts key features of Samsung’s flagship smartphone and tablet PC models.



The latest model, which was unveiled in Las Vegas on Monday (local time), is similar to the Galaxy S21 series in design. It features a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED display. It is equipped with a punch-hole selfie camera on the front. It also has a 240Hz touch response rate, enabling smooth screen transition when scrolling the menu up and down and watching videos. The latest model blends the camera island with the phone’s frame on the back.



The Galaxy S21 FE uses the same application processor (AP) as the Galaxy S21 series. The device is 7.9mm thick, which is the same as the Galaxy S21, and the battery will be a 4,500 mAh, smaller than that of the Galaxy S21 Plus (4800mAh). It also supports wireless charging as well as waterproof and dustproof. The camera supports dual recording, which allows users to record videos using the front and rear cameras at the same time. The device comes in 6GB and 8GB RAM variants and has 128GB and 256GB storage, respectively. The 6GB variant is priced at 699 U.S. dollars.



Samsung Electronics will launch Galaxy S21 FE on Jan. 11 in 100 countries around the world. Unlike its predecessor Galaxy S20 FE, the new model will not be sold in Korea. The South Korean IT giant plans to consider launching the model in Korea depending on market response. According to the industry, the new model is unlikely to be sold in Korea as the company’s next flagship smartphone Galaxy S22 series is scheduled to be released next month.



