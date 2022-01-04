N. Korean defector crosses military lines for the second time. January. 04, 2022 07:57. by Sang-Ho Yun ysh1005@donga.com.

The male that defected to North Korea on Saturday by crossing the security fence that borders Goseoong, Gangwon Province, was confirmed to be the same North Korean defector that crossed over to the South in November 2020. There is growing criticism on eased security monitoring on military front lines, allowing the same person to freely cross the Military Demarcation Line twice, as well as police and other related institutions’ management on defectors.



“The appearance of the male that defected to the North, as shown on our surveillance cameras in the Civilian Control Line as of noon on Saturday, almost exactly matches with that of A, who defected to the South in November 2020. The defect does not seem to be related to anti-communism,” said a military source on a briefing held on Monday. A had been out of contact since Thursday. He was discovered by South Korean military forces 14 hours his defect to South Korea, after crossing over the military fence of 3 meters at the border monitored by the 22nd division. At that time, he had a slim body build of around 50 kilograms and stated that he had gymnastics experience in investigations.



After A’s defect to North Korea, military forces sent letter of notification to North Korea for citizen protection purposes, to which the North Korea replied with “well noted and received”. The military said that further details related to A had not been received yet.



