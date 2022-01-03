Here is what interdependency is supposed to be like. January. 03, 2022 07:57. .

It may come across as a horrible thing to be too dependent on someone else because a weak and dependent being is likely to be exploited easily. That is why Mr. Taylor argues that dependence in an impartially interactive relationship assists exploiters in justifying patriarchy, slavery and disability oppression. Innately, we humans want to be a stronger and more independent being rather than being too weak and dependent.



I make observations about wild monkeys living somewhere between forests and paved roads in a Chinese hillside area where the surilis monkeys have little to eat in the shrinking forests due to sprawling development. Visitors take and upload videos of some surilis holding bread and a yogurt bottle in front of the post “Do not feed the animals.” Unlike Mr. Taylor talks of humans who exploit domesticated animals, I look at how human exploiters destruct habitats of wild animals and disable their nature. These beautifully brown-colored monkeys are infinitely vulnerable on the brink of a compromised habitat.



We may mistakenly think that feeding wild animals is a helpful act to save them. However, the truth is that the surilis play a crucial role in spreading seeds of plants that they eat in the ecosystem. Those who may look vulnerable to the eyes of humans are part of the ecological system and it is humans who have a dependence on the surilis. All other animals do help humans. To forge a desirable relationship, we should be fully aware of what they need and respect how they live. Dependence can make relationships incredibly operable only when we do our best to understand what those connected with us really need.



