Skeleton Jung Seung-gi wins bronze medal in World Cup. January. 03, 2022 07:59. by Kyu-In Hwang kini@donga.com.

“Are you a new leader in Avengers?”



In the Hollywood movie ‘Avengers’ franchise, Spiderman receives a flurry of such questions after Ironman died. Perhaps it is about time that the South Korean skeleton team started preparing for an era of post-Yoon Seong-bin, and the most promising candidate is Jung Seung-ki.



Jung received the bronze medal with a time of 1:41:73 overall in the first and second round races at the sixth IBSF World Cup 2021-2022 event, which took place in Sigulda, Latvia on Friday. It is the first time Jung has received a medal since making World Cup debut in the 2019-2020 season. His best showing in individual competition prior to this was fourth place that he secured in the second event of this season.



Jung is the first to win a medal at the IBSF World Cup this season among the athletes in South Korean skeleton and bobsleigh teams. “I am excited to share good news in the wake of a New Year,” Jung said. “Making most of this momentum, I will try my best to display good performance at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.”



