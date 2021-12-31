South Korean entertainers are admired globally. December. 31, 2021 07:54. hjson@donga.com,imi@donga.com.

In 2021, the world has been captivated by South Korean entertainers. Actress Yoon Yuh-jung became the first Korean actor to win the Academy Awards for best supporting actress in the movie “Minari.” Director Hwang Dong-hyuk, creator of Netflix’s Squid Game that dethroned in Netflix’s top 10 list, became extremely popular, as proven by global media outlets focusing on every word he says. Squid Game’s star Lee Jung-jae was named by The New York Times as one of the Breakout Stars of 2021. Lee, together with co-starring actor Oh Yeong-soo, was nominated for the best television actor in the drama series in the Golden Globe Awards that will take place in January 2022.



BTS was crowned artist of the year last month at the American Music Awards, one of the three most important musical awards in the U.S., the first Asian act to win the award. BLACKPINK became the most subscribed artist on YouTube, unseating Justin Bieber, in September.



한국어