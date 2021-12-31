Hundreds of Park Geun-hye’s supporters waiting around hospital . December. 31, 2021 07:55. by Seok-Jun Bae, Joo-Young Jeon eulius@donga.com,aimhigh@donga.com.

Former South Korean President Park Geun-hye was released as of midnight on Friday following a special amnesty finally confirmed in a cabinet meeting a week ago. It has been reported that her staunch allies and aides are finding her new residence and figuring out how to pay her medical fees.



Unlike other prisoners given an amnesty are released from a detention center or a jail, Park was discharged with no return to her cell at Seoul Samsung Hospital where she had been hospitalized since Nov. 22 for treatment purpose after correctional officers left her. She is expected to stay in hospital for at least one month until she recovers from a shoulder condition, a herniated lumbar disc, dental issues and mental sickness.



However, her closest aides have reportedly racked their brains to pay high medical cost. As of now, she has no place to live in because her residence in Naegok-dong, southeastern Seoul, was seized and offered at a public sale by the prosecution to execute her fines and unpaid penalties. Yoo Young-ha, Park’s lawyer, has been searching for a new house according to reports. Although EG Chairman Park Ji-man, her younger brother, has also been finding where his sister will stay, reportedly, it is not sure if Park accepts her brother’s offer.



One day before Park’s release, the main opposition People Power Party’s presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol said, “I’d like to give a big welcome to her return. She should have been released earlier. I hope that she will get better soon,” adding, “I would like to meet her when she is well. I can wait longer.” The Minjoo Party of Korea did not make any official comment separately on Thursday.



In the meanwhile, hundreds of supporters gathered starting from 7 p.m. on Thursday in front of Seoul Samsung Hospital to celebrate her amnesty and wish her health. Hundreds of wreaths were lined up along the sidewalks right in front of the medical center.



