LG Display to unveil transparent OLED solution at CES 2022. December. 28, 2021 07:52. will@donga.com.

LG Display showcased its transparent OLED capabilities that can be applied to malls, offices, and home appliances.



The South Korean company announced Monday that it will unveil its proprietary transparent OLED solution at the CES 2022, one of the biggest IT & home appliances exhibitions to be held in Las Vegas in January. LG Display is an exclusive supplier of transparent OLEDs in the world. Currently, commercialized OLEDs are being used at malls, museums, and subway stations.



LG Display is planning to roll out a “transparent Show Window” attaching four 55-inch panels into one window as well as a “transparent Showcase” (pictured) that combines a display stand and a transparent OLED panel. The new inventions can boost the effectiveness of ads by offering the information of products and graphic effects at the same time.



LG will also present a “transparent Smart Window” designed to replace exterior windows with transparent OLED panels for office. The OLED windows can serve as a screen for remote meetings, presentations, and entertainment, while saving the space otherwise wasted on the installation of a TV or a monitor.



LG’s transparent Shelf, the two layers of panels serving as an interior piece, doubles as a screen at home. When not used for watching movies, the screen can help decorate the house by displaying the image of a painting or a clock.



한국어