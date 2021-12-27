Team Indonesia advances to AFF Championship final. December. 27, 2021 08:43. hun@donga.com.

The Indonesian soccer team led by coach Shin Tae-yong has advanced to the final round of the 2020 Asian Football Federation Championship (Suzuki Cup). The Suzuki Cup is dubbed the World Cup of Southeast Asia.



Indonesia tied 2-2 against Singapore before beating the latter 4-2 during overtime in the second match of the semifinals in the Suzuki Cup, which took place at the National Stadium in Kallang, Singapore on Saturday. Indonesia, which tied the first match 1-1 against Singapore, has secured 5-3 overall in the first and second matches to advance to the final.



“I have been to both heaven and hell,” Shin said, commenting on Saturday’s match. The match was so intensely competitive indeed. Indonesia was leading the match with the opening goal scored by Ezra Walian at the 11th minute in the first half, but gave an equalizer to Song Un-yeong, a Korea-born player who naturalized as Indonesian citizen, during extra time in the first half. The team also gave Singapore’s Shahdan Sulaiman an upset goal at the 29th minute in the second half thus to lag behind 1-2.



However, two Singaporean players were given red card to be ousted during extra time in the first half and at the 22nd minutes in the second half. Taking advantage of the chance, Indonesia scored the equalizer at the 42nd minute in the second half, before crushing Singapore 4-2 by making most of its players outnumbering Singapore’s. “Both teams played so hard that the match was fiercely competitive,” coach Shin said.



