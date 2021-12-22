LG to launch wireless screen StandbyME in overseas market. December. 22, 2021 07:46. by Hyung-Seok Seo skytree08@donga.com.

LG Electronics will start exporting its wireless screen LG StandbyME from this month. According to the South Korean tech giant on Tuesday, it will launch StandbyME in major Asian countries, including Vietnam and Singapore in January next year, starting with Hong Kong this month. It is the product’s first overseas sale since its domestic release in August this year.



The LG StandbyME is a movable screen, which allows users to move the product around as they wish and watch videos in their most comfortable position. Users can create their own video viewing environment by adjusting the angle, height, and direction of the screen, depending on whether they are standing or lying down. The screen can be adjusted left and right up to 65 degrees and up and down 25 degrees. The screen can also be rotated vertically like the user environment in smartphones.



The screen is equipped with LG’s internet-based software platform “WebOS,” allowing users to watch over-the-top (OTT) media services at home and abroad like LG Smart TV wherever a Wi-Fi connection is available. Users can also share their smartphone screen on StandbyME in real time. The “AirPlay” function that works with iOS devices, such as Apple’s iPhone and iPad, will also be available from this month.



The 27-inch StandbyME has full HD resolution (1920x1080). It is lower in resolution than 4K UHD (3840x2160), which has recently become the mainstream of the TV and monitor market. LG StandbyME is priced at 1.09 million won, comparable to LG Electronics’ 4K 55-inch OLED TVs. However, the demand for “my personal monitor” has increased, causing a shortage in the market after Shinsegae Group Vice Chairman Chung Yong-jin praised the product on his social media, saying it has “unique charms.”



