Son Heung-min named as Tottenham’s Player of the Year. December. 22, 2021 07:46. by Dong-Wook Kim creating@donga.com.

Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur has done it again. He was named Player of the Year at Tottenham, voted by fans and reporters.



English media Football London reported on Tuesday that Son had been named as Tottenham’s player of the year based on votes of 100 reporters and fans. He had 63% (approximately 1,913 votes) of 3,037 of the fan votes, which was more than four time higher than Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, who came in second at 466 votes. Third place was goal keeper Hugo Lloris (334 votes), followed by Harry Kane (315 votes), whom Son has a strong friendship with.



Football London said that Son has always been a favorite with fans, one of the most reliable players that is able to step up, particularly when Kane is absent. He was seen to have potential as becoming Tottenham’s new leading player.



