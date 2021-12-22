Moon’s civil affairs secretary resigns over controversy. December. 22, 2021 07:46. tree624@donga.com.

Kim Jin-kook, the fifth civil affairs senior secretary of the Moon Jae-in administration, resigned Tuesday, one day after a controversy arose over his son’s job applications. Cheong Wa Dae hurriedly took action to address the issue since employment, which is a sensitive issue in Korean society, could escalate into the issue of fairness.



President Moon’s public communication secretary Park Soo-hyun said on Tuesday that the president accepted Kim’s resignation. After news media reported Monday that the son tried to use his father’s authority to land a job, Kim told his staff that he will take responsibility for the matter. Kim offered his resignation immediately after he arrived at work on Tuesday. It has been nine months since Kim took office in March.



Kim’s son reportedly wrote on his job applications that his father, who is the senior secretary for civil affairs, would help companies that hired him, causing a controversy. When asked if Kim did not intervene in relation to his son’s resume, a high-ranking Cheong Wa Dae official said he did not. Kim explained through the media that his son has been receiving treatment for symptoms of anxiety and obsessive-compulsive disorders.



After offering his resignation, Kim told reporters that he deeply apologize to the people for causing concern, adding it was entirely his fault that his son acted inappropriately and he was lacking as the father.



