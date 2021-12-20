Half-Korean U.S. woman becomes first Miss America. December. 20, 2021 07:39. by Min Kim kimmin@donga.com.

Emma Broyles became the first Korean woman who was crowned Miss America since the pageant contest started in 1921. Representing Alaska, Broyles, a third-generation daughter of a Korean family living in the United States, outcompeted 50 other beauties to obtain the crown of Miss America in Connecticut on Thursday, reported The Associated Press. This year’s contest was attended by a total of 51 participants, 50 out of which represent each of the 50 U.S. states while the one is from Washington, D.C. Broyles will be remembered not only as the first Korean Miss America but also as the first Alaska representative with the crown on the head.



It has been reported that her father is a Caucasian who married a woman of Korean descent who was born and raised in Alaska since her family settled down 50 years ago. Currently studying biomedical sciences at Arizona State University, Broyles announced that she will use a prize money of 100,000 dollars to pay for tuitions on her path to becoming a dermatologist.



Broyles said in an interview with a local Alaskan media outlet that Miss America proved positive change by choosing a half-Korean woman, expressing her pleasure to represent Asians. She also confessed that it was not an easy time for her to grow as being half-Korean and half-white, emphasizing that she hopes to testify how sympathy and openness matter to the nation in such a deeply divided era.



