North Korea is like a time-bomb set into motion. December. 18, 2021 07:56. .

North Korea marked the 10th anniversary of the death of Kim Jong Il, but it has not changed a bit, still forcing people to swear their loyalty to the Kim family. The present situation of the “Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK),” which has been ruled by the Kim family for three generations, is a surreal reality taking place in the 21st century. That is why the UN Resolution on North Korean human rights is an accusation of the harsh reality of North Korea. The Resolution condemns North Korea’s systematic and widespread crimes against humanity and recommends slapping additional sanctions against “the most responsible.”



In fact, Kim Jong Un raised expectations at the beginning of his reign, showing desire for change unlike his grandfather and father. However, measures like revitalizing markets and expanding overseas trade did not last long. North Korea faced stronger sanctions from the international community and drove itself into isolation by speeding up the development of nuclear missiles and revving up provocations. As a result, the North Korean economy has shrunk compared to ten years ago, and the people are in despair.



Nevertheless, Kim Jong Un proclaims himself as a leader of the people by advocating slogans, such as, “the people first” and “our country first.” Such dictatorship of fear cannot last forever. No matter how strong a fortress is built around Kim with loyalists and how much it suppresses the people by force, it cannot hush up the discontent and resentment of the hungry people. The fetishistic ideology the North Korean regime has been promoting, such as nuclear treasures or strategic rockets cannot satisfy the empty stomach of the people.



Ultimately, it is Kim Jong-un, who is at the crossroads of choice after losing the opportunities of the past 10 years. Currently, Kim is busy establishing policy by sector ahead of the plenary meeting of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea. As always, grand slogans created from the meeting will decorate his New Year’s address and he will reveal his treacherous foreign policy, which alternates between provocation and appeasement. Kim has been wasting time all year, refusing to talk with the U.S. In the meantime, the time to disarm the internal bomb is running out. Although belated, it should not miss out the opportunity now.



한국어