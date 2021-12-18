Lee Jung-jae named ‘The Breakout Stars’ by NYT. December. 18, 2021 07:56. by Seong-Taek Jeong neone@donga.com.

K-drama “Squid Game” main actor Lee Jung-jae and the San Francisco Opera’s music director Kim Eun Sun are named “The Breakout Stars” of The New York Times. On Thursday, The New York Times nominated celebrities from various categories including TV, classical, pop music, film, and dance.



NYT chose Lee as well as the cast of “Reservation Dogs” as the Breakout Stars in the TV category. In “Squid Game,” Lee plays Seong Gi-hun, a divorcé and gambling addict with a pile of debt, who risks his life in a survival game in the attempt of winning a huge cash prize. NYT stated “Lee (…) doesn’t play Gi-hun as a hero or a villain, a bumbling fool or a savvy con man” and that he “gives a wrenching and surprisingly subtle performance as he battles his way through unspeakable horrors.”



The SFO that Director Kim has worked with since August and the New York Metropolitan Opera established in 1923 are known as two-generation opera houses. Kim is the first female in the United States to have been appointed the music director of a major opera company.



Previously, Kim spent her time directing music at Opéra National de Paris and Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France. NYT reported that SFO are keeping an eye out on her role as a music director with regards to the changes in the opera according to the digital age.



