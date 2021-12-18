Two outfielders sign deal worth over 10 billion won as free agents. December. 18, 2021 07:57. by Kyu-In Hwang kini@donga.com.

Two 33-year-old outfielders in the Korean Baseball League (KBO) Kim Jae-hwan (Doosan Bears) and Kim Hyun-soo (LG Twins) both signed over 10 billion won deal as a free agent. Kim Hyun-soo is not a full FA yet.



The Bears said on Friday that they signed Kim Jae-hwan on a four-year deal worth 11.5 billion won (5.5 billion won in salary and signing bonus each and 500 million won in incentives). The deal made him the seventh player in the history of KBL to sign a deal worth over 10 billion won as a free agent. Kim has also become the second player to achieve the feat this season following Park gun-woo, who signed a six-year deal worth 10 billion won with the NC Dinos.



Following the news of Kim Jae-hwan’s signing, Kim Hyun-soo announced he signed a “4+2 year” contract worth up to 11.5 billion won with the LG Twins. According to the contract, the Twins outfielder signed a four-year, 9 billion won deal, with the contract being automatically extended for two additional years for 2.5 billion won if the club and the player fulfill the options agreed upon during the first four years.



“I’ve never thought of signing with a team other than the Bears. I’ll try to show my best on and off the field,” Kim Jae-hwan said. “I’ll do my best on the field in order to live up to fans’ support and expectations,” Kim Hyun-soo said.



