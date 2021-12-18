One in 3 new Hyundai Motor executives is in their 40s. December. 18, 2021 07:57. by Dong-Jin Shin shine@donga.com.

Hyundai Motor Group conducted a personnel reshuffle at the largest-ever scale by selecting 203 new executives on Friday. With many of the key posts including chiefs of R&D and labor relations having resigned, the conglomerate has filled 25 percent of its executive posts with new faces.



Hyundai Motor Group said it conducted an executive reshuffle for this year’s second half, which has newly appointed 66 executives at Hyundai Motor, 21 at Kia, and 15 at Hyundai Engineering & Construction. The company has increased by about 50 percent the number of new executive appointees in the latest reshuffle, up from around 130 in ordinary years.



The reshuffle did not replace any of its vice chairman and president posts. However, the company filled one in three of the new executives with 40-something people in a bid to switch generations based on merit. Among those who have been promoted to executives, those in R&D account for 37 percent, as the reshuffle focused on professional and practical skills. “The reshuffle focused its direction on change and innovation aimed at speedy switching of business portfolios and strengthening personnel competitiveness,” said a Hyundai Motor Group spokesman.



