Pres. Biden warns unvaccinated of 'winter of death'. December. 18, 2021

“For the unvaccinated, we are looking at a winter of severe illness and death.” U.S. President Joe Biden gave Americans this warning and advised the unvaccinated to take the jab immediately on Thursday. President Biden issued the warning due to a surge of confirmed cases amid the spread of the new Omicron variant.



“The Response Team will give a detailed briefing tomorrow, but I would like to send people a message in person,” President Biden said after being debriefed by the Covid-19 response team at the White House. “If you do not get the vaccine – for themselves and their families, and the hospitals they will soon overwhelm. Take the booster shot. It is the most important thing.”



According to the New York Times, the number of daily confirmed Covid-19 cases over the past week as of Wednesday came to 121,188, up 40 percent from December 1 (86,565). When compared with numbers on November 1 when no cases of Omicron infection was reported yet, the latest number represents a 65-percent increase during the one-month period. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention forecast that the number of daily confirmed cases will hit up to 185,000 on average during the week through December 25.



