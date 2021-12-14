Moon says he is not considering diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics. December. 14, 2021 08:13. tree624@donga.com,nabi@donga.com.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Monday that the South Korean government is not considering a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics in February. During his state visit to Australia. Moon drew a line while Australia and the U.K. have joined the boycott by the U.S., which is in sharp conflict with China.



“We haven’t received any requests from any countries, including the U.S., to participate,” said President Moon at a joint press conference following a summit meeting with Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison in Canberra on Monday. “Constructive efforts from China are required for the economy, peace, and stability on the Korean Peninsula, and the denuclearization of North Korea,” he added. “South Korea is trying to maintain a harmonious relationship with China while building on a solid alliance with the U.S.”



It seems that Moon is striving to achieve balanced diplomacy by continuing strategic ambiguity as both the U.S. and China are important to the future announcement of the end of the Korean War. “South Korea breaks with the U.S. on a boycott of Beijing Olympics,” Bloomberg reported on the president’s statement. “Moon has made reconciliation with North Korea one of his key policy objectives and, if he wants to make progress before his term in office ends next year, he will likely need Beijing’s help.”



