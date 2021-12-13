WSJ reports GM-LG battery facility project in Michigan. December. 13, 2021 07:46. by Do-Young Kwak now@donga.com.

General Motors (GM) and LG Energy Solution plan to build new battery cell manufacturing facilities near GM’s automobile assembly centers located in Lansing, Michigan, based on a joint investment of two billion dollars, reported The Wall Street Journal on Friday (local time).



GM is intent on investing more than three billion dollars in electronic vehicle (EV) facilities in Michigan, said the WSJ. Two-thirds of the corresponding investment will be spent on transforming Orion Assembly on the outskirts of Detroit into a production hub for electricity-powered pickup trucks while the rest will be used to build a battery cell production factory near an assembly facility in Lancing added to LG’s one-billion-dollar contribution.



“Ultium cells,” a joint venture founded in 2019 by GM and LG Energy Solution, has been working to build battery cell factories with an annual output of 35GWh to be provided to Ohio and Tennessee, each. Once commencement of works in Michigan is confirmed, it will be their third joint factory project.



