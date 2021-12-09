MacKenzie Scott tops Forbes list of World’s Most Powerful Women. December. 09, 2021 07:32. by Bo-Mi Im bom@donga.com.

MacKenzie Scott, the billionaire philanthropist and the former wife of Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos, was selected as the World’s Most Powerful Woman in 2021 by Forbes on Tuesday (local time). Angela Merkel who has topped the list every year since 2011 was not named this year as she will step down on Wednesday.



Scott who divorced Bezos in 2019 received four percent of Amazon stocks in the divorce settlement. She signed the giving pledge, which means she will donate more than half of her assets. Forbes estimates that her assets amount to 59.2 billion dollars now. She donated a total of 8.6 billion dollars after the divorce, especially 2.7 billion dollars this year alone. Forbes said Scott is donating a massive amount of money to various philanthropic institutions, bringing significant changes in philanthropy.



The second on the list is Kamala Harris, the first female U.S. vice president. She was ranked No. 3 last year but overtook last year’s second person on the list, President of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde. Lagarde is ranked No. 3 this year.



CEO of General Motors Mary Barra and Melinda Gates, the ex-wife of Microsoft founder Bill Gates, are ranked No. 4 and No. 5, respectively. CEO of Fidelity Investments Abigail Johnson, Executive Chairman of Santander Group Ana Patricia Botin, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, and CEO of Accenture Julie Sweet are named in the Top 10 list. President of Hotel Shilla Lee Boo-jin is ranked No. 89 as the only Korean to be named on the list.



한국어