Maximum sentence for death resulting from child abuse increases to 22.5 years. December. 08, 2021 07:59. kts5710@donga.com.

The Sentencing Commission of the Supreme Court has decided to raise the maximum sentence for the death resulting from child abuse to 22.5 years of imprisonment, reflecting the public sentiment demanding heavier punishment for the crime.



The Sentencing Commission announced on Tuesday that it deliberated on the revision bill for the sentencing guidelines for child abuse in the 113th plenary meeting on Monday. The sentencing guidelines are the reference for judges to determine sentences, and judges should include the reasons for sentences that are not in line with the guidelines. The guidelines recommend sentencing within their range after judges compare aggravation and mitigation factors and select the aggravation area, basic area, and mitigation area.



According to the revision bill, the sentence for the aggravation area for physical and mental abuse and neglect and negligence increases from the current one to two years to 14 months to 3.5 years. The basic area for the death resulting from child abuse will increase its sentence from four to seven years to four to eight years, while the aggravation area’s sentence will increase from six to 10 years to seven to 15 years. If there are two or more aggravation factors than mitigation factors, the maximum sentence of 22.5 years can be given with special adjustment.



한국어