Painter Solbi wins Barcelona International Art Award. December. 07, 2021 07:55. by Seong-Taek Jeong neone@donga.com.

Singer and painter Solbi has won the Grand Artist Award at the Barcelona International Art Awards 2021, according to M.A.P. Crew on Monday. The international awards aim to discover artistic talents regardless of nationality.



Solbi showcased 13 pieces as the main artist of the Barcelona International Art Fair held at the Barcelona Maritime Museum on Friday through Saturday. ‘Piece of Hope,’ a part of her ‘Just a Cake’ series, describes emotionally wounded people with a cake that could not be delivered due to the pandemic. “The piece got high scores for dynamic expressions and uniqueness,” said judge Robert Llimos. “Her pieces carry a sense of longing along with many meanings.”



