Sonny scores 5th goal of this season in two months. December. 04, 2021 07:27. hun@donga.com.

Tottenham’s Son Heung-min proved his outstanding presence by leading an own goal of the opponent and making a decisive goal to bring a lopsided victory to his team. Son scored a goal in the English Premier League of this season two months ago.



At a home match on Friday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Round 14 of the 2021-2022 season, Tottenham achieved a complete triumph over Brentford F.C. by two to zero. Son recorded the first goal of Friday’s match with a nice left foot cross at the fifth minute of the first half. Hitting the head of Brentford’s Sergi Canos, the ball was redirected to cause an own goal.



With Tottenham in the lead by one to zero, Son captured a chance to counterattack at the 20th minute of the second half. He rushed to the right to receive the ball flying after Sergio Reguilón’s left cross to net the second goal of the match. It took five matches for Son to make a goal again following the EPL Round 8 match with New Castles on Oct. 18. He said that it was a good match, attributing the beautiful goal scored on Friday to his teammates’ contributions. He also added that there is still room for improvement but every player knows in what position they should play under head coach Antonio Conte’s leadership.



