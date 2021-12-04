Teenagers asked to get COVID-19 jab to go cram schools. December. 04, 2021 07:28. ksy@donga.com,asap@donga.com.

Unvaccinated teenagers will find it difficult to go to cram schools starting from February next year. Cram schools have been included in facilities subject to the quarantine pass system, and the age groups subject to the system has also increased from those aged 19 and older to those aged 12 and older. They are students between sixth graders and high school seniors (12th graders).



The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters announced additional measures for special quarantine that include these and other regulations on Friday. For one, 11 types of facilities, including cram schools, study cafes and PC cafes, have been added to facilities subject to the quarantine pass system. Teenagers aged between 12 and 18, who were exempt previously, will also be subject to the system from Monday. However, since they need time to be able to take the jab, the application of the rule will be waived for about eight weeks through February 1 next year. Currently, 46.9 percent of teenagers (ages between 12 – 17) have taken the first dose. Thus, teenagers who are unvaccinated or do not have any evidence of negative PCR test results will not be allowed to go to cram schools or study café. Thus, watchers say the government has effectively made teenagers obliged to take COVID-19 vaccine.



In a bid to slow the expansion of new COVID-19 cases, the government has also included restaurants, cafes, cinemas, and libraries in facilities subject to the quarantine pass system. People should have a vaccination certificate or negative PCR test results to be able to use those facilities. While expanding the scope of the application of the quarantine pass system from Monday, the government has decided to give a grace period for a week through December 12 to avoid confusion.



한국어