5 foreigners named this year’s honorary Seoul citizens. December. 02, 2021 07:46. clearlee@donga.com.

Nine foreigners from eight countries living in Seoul and contributing to society have been named 2021 honorary citizens of Seoul. Seoul’s honorary citizen awards, which began in 1958 after the Korean War by awarding foreigners who contributed to the reconstruction of the city, have produced 891 honorary citizens from 100 countries.



Candidates are recommended by embassies and the heads of public institutions and social groups, as well as letters of over 30 Seoul citizens, examined by an independent judging committee, and selected finally with the agreement of the Seoul Metropolitan Council. This year, 32 foreigners from 24 countries were recommended and nine were selected as final awardees.







This year’s honorary citizens include Justin John Harvey from South Africa who saved a person drowning in water during his walk along the Han River with his parents. Sushant Sahastrabuddhe from India who helped the development of vaccines as the longest-working foreigner at the Seoul-based International Vaccine Institute also won the award.



Meanwhile, Tajikistan in Central Asia became the 100th country producing Seoul’s honorary citizens as a winner from the country was selected for the first time this year.



한국어