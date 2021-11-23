BTS win AMA’s Artist of the Year title. November. 23, 2021 07:24. imi@donga.com.

BTS’ winning the American Music Awards’ (AMA) Artist of the Year title is an achievement for the boy band in four years into expanding fan base into the U.S., which began in 2017. BTS were the first Asian singers to appear at AMA, performing their song DNA, sparking interest among American viewers.



The recent winning of the Artist of the Year title appears to be another turning point for BTS’ wide popularity. The win is driven by their song “Butter,” which remained No. 1 on Billboard’s Single Chart for 10 weeks, the longest period for 2021.



BTS was the main guest at the awarding ceremony, with all the focus directing to the boy band. Its two congratulatory performance and three awards (Favorite Duo/Group, Favorite Pop Song) were televised, appearing as much as rapper Cardi B, who hosted the show. At the beginning of the event, BTS performed “My Universe” with Coldplay, who rose to No. 1 Billboard chart in 13 years and participated in AMA in six years.



Even the finale was performed by BTS. Cardi B commented about their reappearance, making jokes about whether they had paid to be shown. She wrapped up the event being shown against a yellow screen titled “Butter.”



한국어