Samsung Electronics ranked No. 2 global brand. November. 18, 2021 07:21. by Dong-Il Seo dong@donga.com.

South Korean chipmaker Samsung Electronics ranked the second most popular global brand in 2021 in the survey conducted by YouGov, a U.K-based market research and data analytics firm, marking a jump of two spots. Samsung Electronics used to be No. 4 in the same survey back in 2019 and 2020.



According to the data released by YouGov on Tuesday, Google topped YouGov’s 2021 technology rankings with a score of 111, followed by Samsung Electronics with a score of 99, beating out WhatsApp and Youtube, last year’s second and third brand. In 2021’s ranking, Netflix, YouTube, and WhatsApp were placed on the third, fourth, and fifth, respectively, with the scores of 77, 74, and 59, respectively. Shopee, a Singapore-based online shopping platform, and Amazon, an American e-commerce giant, ranked at the sixth and seventh, respectively, followed by Adidas, Dettol, and Nike.



YouGov’s global best brand rankings are based on the score measured by conducting surveys of more than 17 million consumers in 54 countries around the world, on metrics such as general impression, quality, corporate reputation, value, and recommendation. Samsung topped YouGov’s list in South Korea, the Netherlands, Vietnam, Russia, and the Philippines. “We analyzed performance and products of each company through our uniquely developed brand assessment metrics, and selected businesses with high brand health scores,” YouGov stated.



Samsung Electronics is maintaining the top 5 position in global brand assessment indices. The South Korean chipmaker ranked No. 5 in Best Global Brands 100 released by Interbrand, a marketing consulting company.



Interbrand assessed the brand value of Samsung Electronics as 74.6 billion dollars. Samsung Electronics first ranked at No. 9 in 2012 and consistently moved upwards, landing at No. 6 in 2017 and No. 5 in 2020. Interbrand’s global 100 brands ranking index is well received based on its sound public confidence.



