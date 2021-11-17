Choo Shin-soo renews contract with SSG with 2.7 billion won salary. November. 17, 2021 07:20. leper@donga.com.

The SSG club has renewed contract with Choo Shin-soo (39, photo) for the 2022 season for annual salary of 2.7 billion won.



“Based on his major league life, Choo takes the lead at the baseball field with a thorough routine and a strong attitude. We value his role as a leader of the team for better teamwork and decided that he should stay,” said SSG on Tuesday. “I wanted to repay the fans with better results next season and my family supported my choice though it was not easy Choo, who is currently in the U.S., said.”I have physical condition and strength to play for more than 130 matches for this season and our goal is to advance to the fall season next year.”



Choo, who played in MLB after making his debut in the big league in 2005, entered the KBO league for the first time. He played for 137 matches in the regular season with battering average of 0.265 (marking 122 hits in 461 at bat). He became the oldest player in KBO league history to join the 20-home run-20 stolen base club and the first player on the SSG club to achieve 100 base on balls.



Choo underwent elbow ligament surgery in the United States and plans to join the tea in time for next year’s spring camp.



