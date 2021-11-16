Self-driving robots to roam around parks lending books to people. November. 16, 2021 07:32. by Do-Young Kwak now@donga.com.

Self-driving robots will soon roam around parks and lend books to people in South Korea. Also, hydrogen electric trucks will be deployed in logistics hubs and more electric vehicle charging stations using renewable energy sources and waste batteries will open.



During a Sandbox deliberation committee on Monday, the Sandbox Support Center under the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy approved four new services including self-driving smart library robot, hydrogen electric truck logistics service, electric car charging stations using renewable energy and waste batteries and over-the-air (OTA) updates for car software.



The self-driving smart library robot applied by Seongnam City, Gyeonggi Province was not allowed to be operated in parks under the current law but has been granted regulatory exemption. The robot, which is 1.8 meter in length and 1.2 meter in height, will carry 100 books and roam along the Tancheon trail to lend books to people.



Coupang Logistics Service’s hydrogen electric trucks were given a green light. Earlier in September, Hyundai Motor, CJ Logistics Corp., and Hyundai Glovis received approval for their logistics service using eco-friendly hydrogen electric trucks under a sandbox program. Coupang Logistics Service is planning to use a 10-ton hydrogen electric truck manufactured by Hyundai Motor for their delivery service.



Daeeun, a new renewable energy company in Jeju, has been allowed to demonstrate their electric car charging service with energy storage systems (ESS) using solar panel and waste batteries. Tata Daewoo Commercial Vehicle is planning to sell trucks equipped with OTA starting with their 2022 models.



한국어