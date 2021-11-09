Xerxses I’s leadership. November. 09, 2021 07:14. .

Cyrus II created the Persian Empire, but Darius I was the one that led the golden age. Xerxses Ⅰ, who invaded Greece and lost in the Battle of Salamis, was the son of Darius I and the grandson of Xerxses Ⅰ. They were the greatest and most perfect lineage in the history of the Persian Empire.



In the film 300, Xerxses Ⅰwas depicted as an eccentric, cult-like leader as he led Persia to invade Greece, but his attire shown in the movie had been different and he had been a tall and handsome leader. What was he like as a leader? He had been a sophisticated and respectable leader as well.



The king did not get angry or insult his counsels when they countered his views or when he declined their advice. He first respected the opinion and said that it was an excellent suggestion though he would reject the idea. He told others that the counsel who suggested the idea was a great friend adding the counsel should be remembered as a good advisor. This type of consideration is key in leadership. Those who serve before leaders carefully observe whom the leader listens to. As time passes, everyone tends to agree with the leader’s opinion. Furthermore, they isolate the counsel whose suggestion was declined, mistreat and label him as “being declined by the leader,” plotting against him.



The great leader was surrounded by brown-nosers and fools that did not dare to advise against him. Xerxses Ⅰ, however, was safe in this sense. His downside, however, was that he always chose the wrong strategy in his Greece invasion plan.



Being well-mannered and respecting others is important, but a wise decision is what defines victory in war. This applies for media channels as well- those who have open and sophisticated manners as a media outlet have virtue because they have a higher chance of making the right decision. Many leaders get this idea confused. We must not forget that even the great Xerxses Ⅰwas eventually ousted and killed by his subordinates.



