LG OLED TV wins top scores in consumer surveys in 14 countries. November. 08, 2021 07:23. by Do-Young Kwak now@donga.com.

LG Electronics‘ OLED TVs have been named the best TV products in the global TV market ahead of the year-end shopping season.



According to LG Electronics, its OLED TVs have topped in TV performance eval‎uations by all consumer media outlets in 14 countries. Notably, LG OLED Evo, a next-generation OLED TV lineup that has been introduced this year, has earned the top score in eval‎uations by consumer media outlets in seven European countries.



LG OLED Evo won the highest score of 16.2 points in an eval‎uation of 264 TV products conducted by the French consumer media outlet Que Choisir. “The product is presenting amazingly high-precision images that cannot be presented by an LCD TV,” the French outlet said. “The TV model is armed with everything required for a great TV including superb color, excellent contrast and sound.”Danish consumer media outlet Tank said.



Additionally, LG OELD TVs have earned the best score in performance eval‎uations of TVs conducted by consumer media outlets in the U.S., Australia, the U.K., Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Sweden, Portugal, Spain, Czech, Belgium, and Finland, LG Electronics said.



“We will consolidate our leadership position in the premium TV market by banking on outstanding performance and consumer confidence in LG OLED TVs that have made significance advance,” said Nam Ho-joon, head of LG Electronics’ home entertainment research center.



