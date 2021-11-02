Xi, Kishida send condolence for former Pres. Roh Tae-woo’s death. November. 02, 2021 07:33. by Jin-Woo Shin niceshin@donga.com.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida sent words of condolence for South Korea’s former President Roh Tae-woo’s death on Tuesday.



The South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Monday that 10 countries – China, Japan, Thailand, Kuwait, Bahrain, Hungary, Guatemala, Maldives, Seychelles, and Gabon – sent condolence for the former president’s death. “It seems that China and Japan sent condolence under the leaders’ names to pay respect,” said a member of the ministry.



Late President Roh pursued Nordpolitik during his term and established diplomatic relationships with China in 1992. “Former President Roh had been a long friend of China,” Chinese Ambassador to South Korea Xing Haiming said at Roh’s mortuary at Seoul National University Hospital on Thursday. “His decision to establish diplomatic ties with China is meaningful to people of both countries.” Chinese Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs Wu Jianghao visited a wake for Roh at the South Korean embassy in Beijing to extend condolence.



“We send our deepest condolences to the people of the Republic of Korea for the passing of former President Roh Tae-Woo,” US State Department spokesperson Ned Price released a statement on Wednesday (local time). “While former President Roh leaves a complicated legacy, his tenure included solidification of the ROK’s democratic tradition, its entry into the United Nations, and a strong commitment to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula,” he added.



