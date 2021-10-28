Hyundai Tucson PHEV tops review list by major German auto magazines. October. 28, 2021 07:33. by Hyung-Seok Seo skytree08@donga.com.

Hyundai Motor’s Tucson plug-in hybrid (PHEV) has received favorable reviews from German car review sites.



According to the car industry on Wednesday, Auto Zeitung magazine’s latest issue eval‎uated four PHEV models by Hyundai Tucson, Volkswagen Tiguan, Peugeot 3008, Opel Grandland in terms of comfort, power train, driving, eco-friendliness and cost. The Hyundai Tucson topped the list, scoring strongly in terms of driving. Other German car magazines, such as “Auto Motor und Sport” and “Auto Bild,” gave the Tucson PHEV higher scores than Audi or Toyota models.



The Hyundai Tucson PHEV was launched in the European market in March this year, selling over 11,718 units as of September. In Germany, up to 6,740 euros is subsidized for PHEV vehicles.



한국어