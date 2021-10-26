Electronic face masks to be available for purchase from end of year. October. 26, 2021 07:37. by Teuk-Gyo Koo kootg@donga.com.

Electronic face masks (picture) made by Korean companies will be available for purchase in the country from the end of the year. Electronic masks, a type of electronic product, are currently being sold abroad, including the U.S.



The Korean Agency for Technology and Standards of the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said on Monday that it will announce its preliminary safety standards for electronic masks on Oct. 26. Considering the time it requires for companies to prepare products, electronics masks are expected to be available for purchase across the country from Dec. 22.



An electronic mask is a device that blocks fine particles by attaching a filter and an electric fan to the mask. It has been praised as practical since it helps breathing easier and can also be recharged, but was not available for sale in Korea due to the absence of safety standards.



A case in point is a rechargeable electronic mask developed by LG Electronics in July 2020. Although LG’s electronic mask was sold a lot overseas, it was not allowed to sell in Korea, leaving people here no other choice but to order the product from overseas.



This prompted the industry to request the establishment of safety standards for electronic masks through the regulatory sandbox program in May, and preliminary safety standards were prepared as a result.



Electronic mask manufacturers and importers will be able to sell the products in Korea by passing the safety test and attaching the safety certification (KC) mark before shipment or customs clearance. “Considering that it takes more than a year to establish official safety standards, we have come up with preliminary safety standards,” said an official from the Korean Agency for Technology and Standards. “It is also expected to substitute disposable masks and reduce environmental pollution.”



