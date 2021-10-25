Seoul City hosts forum on climate change. October. 25, 2021 07:23. by Chang-Kyu Park kyu@donga.com.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government announced that the Seoul Mayors Forum on Climate Change 2021 will be virtually held for two day from Tuesday.



The event has been put together to share action items for global cities to actively respond to climate change challenges that persist beyond the post-COVID age. The theme of this year’s forum is “overcoming climate crisis by carbon neutrality.” This year marks the end of the Kyoto protocol, in which developed countries aligned on reduction of specific greenhouse emissions, and the start of the Paris Agreement that urges to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. The Seoul Metropolitan Government plans to work with cities around to world to actively respond to climate change and achieve carbon neutrality.



Fifteen cities from 14 countries around the world will attend the forum and share success stories of carbon reduction. The opening speech will kick off by Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon, followed by British deputy-ambassador to Korea Nick Metha representing Britain as the hosting country for the COP 26 UN Climate Change Conference. Presentations and discussions on greenhouse gas reduction and climate change efforts in building, resource circulation, citizen participation, etc. will be discussed on the next day.



The event will be broadcasted live on YouTube. Details of the program and speakers can be found at smfcc.kr/korean.



