Pyongyang connects SLBM launch to matter of sovereignty . October. 22, 2021 07:31. by Jin-Woo Shin niceshin@donga.com.

North Korea called on South Korea and the United States to withdraw from a “double standard,” by claiming that the recent launch of a new SLBM is a way of exercising sovereignty in normal and legitimate manners. The North made it clear that it will refuse to join discussions on a declaration of end of war if the two nations do not revert a “double standard and hostile policy,” which have been part of their recent talks of an end-of-war declaration.



“The United States falsely defines our legitimate way of exercising the right to self-defense not only as a violation against the United Nations Security Council (UNSC)’s resolutions but also as a threat to regional peace and stability, showing provocative responses by requesting an emergency UNSC meeting,” said North Korea’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Thursday in a Q&A session with the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). “We have already expressed strong concerns about Washington and the UNSC fiddling with a dangerous ticking bomb.”



The spokesperson went on to say that tensions on the Korean Peninsula will never increase if not any attempt is made to get in our normal and legitimate way of pursuing sovereignty. “Washington and its followers can invite grave and serious consequences by making the wrong decisions,” the spokesperson said. “The U.S. government applies a downright double standard in criticizing Pyongyang for developing and testing arms systems equivalent to those already possessed or being developed by Washington.” Nevertheless, it is obvious that North Korea’s launch of ballistic missiles goes against the UNSC resolutions on North Korea agreed by the international community.



“We do not launch SLBMs with Washington in mind or with the goal of targeting its territory. We have long worked on this enterprise for the sake of national defense,” said the spokesperson of Pyongyang. “Seoul and Washington have been delisted from its main opponents.”



