North Korea fires new SLBM off East Sea. October. 21, 2021 07:21. by Sang-Ho Yun ysh1005@donga.com.

The ballistic missile that North Korea fired on Tuesday near its east coast in Shinpo, South Hamgyong Province, was confirmed to be a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) that was revised from its KN-23. The U.S. denounced the missile launch while revealing that it had been in direct contact with North Korea, suggesting room for dialogue.



“The Academy of National Defense fire-tested a new type submarine launched ballistic missile on Oct 19,” the Korean Central News Agency reported on Wednesday. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reportedly was not present at the firing site.



U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman mentioned in a keynote speech at the Korea Society annual gala held at the Plaza Hotel in Manhattan, New York on Wednesday (local time) that Washington had been in direct contact with Pyongyang, but did not mention the location, date, and participants. “As we have said publicly on multiple occasions, the United States does not harbor hostile intentions toward the DPRK and we are willing to meet without preconditions,” she said. “We look forward to a positive reaction to our suggestion.”



