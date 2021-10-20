Lee should lead management for Samsung, says The Economist. October. 20, 2021 07:31. by Dong-Il Seo dong@donga.com.

“If Samsung Electronics is to become a logic-chip star to rival TSMC, Mr. Lee had better get lifting,” The Economist reported in its special article titled “Samsung Electronics wants to dominate cutting-edge chipmaking” published on Sunday (local time). The article focused on Samsung Electronics’ current businesses and future challenges and added, “The outcome of Mr. Lee’s gamble will have profound consequences—and not just for Samsung. It matters to South Korea (…). And it will affect the global semiconductor industry.”



The Economist diagnosed that the semiconductor business of the South Korean company, which will serve as the company’s new growth engine, is facing many strategic challenges, including trade disputes between the U.S. and China, conflicts of interest with “sets” customers, and the maturity of the memory chip market. The U.K.-based magazine emphasized that for Samsung Electronics to achieve the goal set out by Lee to reach 40% market share in the global “foundry” business, he must also summon ruthlessness.



“Samsung Electronics and its parent group are entering a critical new chapter. Lee is finally taking full control of the empire from his late father, Lee Kun-hee, who died last year. He clearly wants to accelerate Samsung Electronics’ transformation,” said The Economist after analyzing his release from prison and announcement to invest 240 trillion won.



