Son Heung-min featured in Korean tourism promotion video. October. 19, 2021 07:26. by Dong-Wook Kim creating@donga.com.

“Everyone knows I’m passionate. Why? Look at how passionate Koreans are.” The voice of Son Heung-min was full of confidence in a footage unveiled by the South Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism on Monday. The video running around one minute and 20 seconds was posted on “Imagine your Korea,” the official YouTube channel of Korea Tourism Organization. Chosen as a Korean tourism ambassador, Son was featured in the promotion footage where seven points of charms about Korea were depicted in conjunction with the characteristics of the star football player.



In the video, Son introduces Korea in English with seven keywords including passionate, fast, creative, smart, fun, lovable and spectacular. “You know I am fast,” Son asks while charging down the pitch with a dazzling dribble, which is followed by scenes of a bullet train and internet penetration across the city. “I am creative on the pitch. Because I am born creative,” he says with a group of dancers performing in front of Dongdaemoon Design Plaza (DDP). And the footage is wrapped up with his comment “This is my Korea. What is yours?”



Before the announcement of this promotion video, a double-decker wrapped with the pictures of Son Heung-min showed up in downtown London, home of the Tottenham Hotspur.



