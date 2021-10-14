Samsung Electronics wins ‘World’s Best Employers’ title for second year. October. 14, 2021 07:23. by Hyun-Seok Lim lhs@donga.com.

Samsung Electronics has become the no. 1 ranking for World’s Best Employers by Forbes for the second year. On Wednesday, Forbes announced the rankings after surveying 150,000 full-time and part-time employees across 58 countries. Samsung Electronics, which was ranked 76th in 2018 and 106th in 2019, rose to 1st place last year and retained the title for the second year, followed by IBM in 2nd, Microsoft in 3rd, Amazon in 4th and Apple in 5th place.



Samsung Electronics received good assessment for its policy of prioritizing employee safety and health under the escalating pandemic situation. The company also achieved a historic high quarterly revenue at 7.3 trillion won in Q3, continuing to post strong performance.



The Forbes survey is carried out by asking employees if they would recommend their employer to others. Rankings are also reflected by development opportunities, economic performance, corporate image, gender equality embedded in corporate culture, social corporate responsibility, etc.



