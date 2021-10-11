Hyundai Doosan Infracore named Featured Finalist at 2021 IDEA. October. 11, 2021 07:21. bjk@donga.com.

Hyundai Doosan Infracore, a construction machinery affiliate of Hyundai Heavy Industries Group, has been named the “Featured Finalist” at the 2021 International Design Excellence Awards (IDEA) with its excavator DX100W.



The small-size wheeled excavator has earned recognition from the IDEA award for its structure that is designed to make swift moment and display agility and robust performance in narrow working environment. It is the first time that a domestic construction machinery company has received an honor at IDEA.



The flagship award presented by the Industrial Designers Society of America is considered one of the world’s top three design competitions along with Red Dot and iF Design awards of Germany. A total of 2,087 designs from 25 countries competed at the 2021 International Design Excellence Awards.



