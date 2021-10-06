Hwang Hee-chan upping his game in EPL. October. 06, 2021 07:25. hun@donga.com.

“It feels great to be named team of the week in the English Premier League (EPL), a stage I’ve dreamed of since I was little,” Hwang Hee-chan said during a virtual press conference held at the Paju National Football Center (NFC) on Tuesday. Hwang returned to Korea to participate in the final round of 2022 Qatar World Cup Asian Qualifiers.



Hwang has really upped his game since moving to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the EPL this season. In a home match against Newcastle United on Saturday, Hwang scored two goals to lead his team to a 2-1 victory. Hwang, who underperformed in RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga, is delivering better-than-expected performance in the EPL after moving to Wolverhampton on a season-long loan.



“Hwang Hee-chan appears to be the player Wolves have been short of since Diogo Jota was sold to Liverpool,” wrote BBC. “Most importantly, his runs were smart and in tune with Jimenez’s thinking,” BBC praised Hwang. “You can spot Hwang running across the defenders and causing a decisive hesitation.”



