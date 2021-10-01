LG Electronics helps recover Gogh’s ‘Red Vineyards at Arles’. October. 01, 2021 07:30. by Hyun-Seok Lim lhs@donga.com.

LG Electronics announced on Thursday that it will provide equipment and financial aid required for recovery of “Red Vineyards at Arles,” a painting by Vincent van Gogh displayed in the Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts, Moscow, Russia. The recovery project started off in August.



Gogh completed the painting in question when he stayed in Arles, south of France, two years before he died. “Red Vineyards at Arles” gained fame as it was the only piece that sold when this poor artist was alive. The painting has an insurable value of 80 million dollars, or about 95 billion won.



“Red Vineyards at Arles” suffered cracks on the surface due to frequent movement and discolored as it has paint with chromic acid in it – a substance that changes colors under UV rays. All such damage requires the piece to be exclusively treated and preserved.



LG Electronics intends to assist in getting the paining back to a better state as part of its efforts to preserve global cultural assets. Added to this, it attempts to strengthen its global marketing promotions in terms of culture and arts with “LG SIGNATURE,” the ultra-premium home appliance brand, in mind.



