Daniel Craig says goodbye to James Bond. September. 30, 2021 07:24. pep@donga.com.

“I am confident that this was the best Bond film ever.” Daniel Craig, the sixth actor to play James Bond and who played the role for the longest time, commented on his final 007 movie “No Time To Die.” In an interview with the Korean press, which took place on Wednesday with the release of the film in Korea, the cast—Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, and Lashana Lynch—and Director Cary Fukunaga answered questions.



“Many thoughts are going through. I am confident that this is the best 007 movie ever. I am really proud,” said Craig. Playing James Bond for the sixth time in the legendary spy series that has run almost 60 years, Craig starred in “Casino royale” (2006), “Quantum of Solace” (2008), “Skyfall” (2012), and “Spectre” (2015). “No Time To Die,” released in 2021, is the 25th instalment in the James Bond series and the fifth starred by Daniel Craig.



“After ‘Spectre’ in 2015, I thought I had done enough. Then I decided to take on the role again and really put my mind to bringing more charm to the story. Exciting and brilliant ideas were conceived and developed to create this movie,” said the actor. Craig further added that he feels particularly attached to “Casino Royale,” in which he first played Bond.



Director Fukunaga said that “No Time To Die” is particularly meaningful in that it is Daniel Craig’s final Bond film. “I rewatched ‘Casino Royale’ and asked myself how to complete the series with a good finale. I tried to focus on the background leading up to the current 007,” said Fukunaga. Craig also explained that action sequences add charm to stories in the 007 series, thickening and enriching the plot. “In ’No Time To Die’ you can really see this,” said the actor.



한국어