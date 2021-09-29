Lewis Hamilton becomes first F1 driver to record 100 wins. September. 29, 2021 07:20. by Bae-Jung Kim wanted@donga.com.

Lewis Hamilton, the world-class British racing driver, reached the milestone of 100 wins as the first Formula 1 driver to achieve such feat.



Hamilton finished the race first, clocking 1 hour 30 minutes and 41.001 seconds at Sochi Autodrom (5.848km, 53 laps) to win the 2021 Russian Grand Prix final. On Grid 4, an even lane considered to be disadvantageous for start, Hamilton managed to win the checkered flag, widening the gap with the second runner Max Verstappen of the Netherlands to 53.271 seconds.



Having debuted in Australian Grand Prix in 2007, Hamilton won his 92nd win in October last year at Portugal Grand Prix, breaking the record of the “Emperor” Michael Schumacher (Germany, 91 wins). A month later, the British racing driver won his 7th Grand Prix title in Turkey (2008, 2014-2015, 2017-2020), tying with Schumacher who also holds the Grand Prix record.



Hamilton topped the season ranking with 246.5 points of season ranking points, outpacing Max Verstappen’s 244.5, and the British is now poised to run for the 8th Grand Prix title to write a new chapter of F1 history.



The rise of Hamilton is also being welcomed by F1 as it was waiting for a new star to succeed Schumacher. In the season records of “pole position,” a term referring to the front position in motorsports, Hamilton is the only player to have exceeded the mark of 100 with 101 pole positions.



