BTS kicks off international charity concert Global Citizen Live. September. 27, 2021 07:26.

Seven-man South Korean mega-group BTS kicked off Sunday the opening ceremony of “Global Citizen Live,” an international charity concert. The concert is hosted by an international charity organization Global Citizen to overcome global crises such as equitable access to vaccines, climate change and poverty. Renowned musicians from major cities such as New York, Paris, London, Lagos and Rio de Janeiro participated in this concert, which was broadcasted in real time for 24 hours on YouTube.



The Korean band appeared in a pre-recording, saying “Welcome To Seoul, Korea,” and performed “Permission to Dance” with the nighttime background of Sungnyemun in central Seoul. The Sungnyemun under glaring lights and the stage decorated with Korea’s traditional patterns were in harmony with the performance and caught attention of the audience. At the end of the song, 40 dancers appeared at the front stage and showed choreography that incorporated international sign language for the words enjoy, dance and peace. The band also ㅎ performed “Butter” in the streets in front of the Sungnyemun. The performance highlighted with the Sungnyemun and Seoul’s nightscape was separately broadcasted on BBC.







Jennifer Lopez, Billie Eilish, Coldplay and other singers performed in the concert held at New York’s Central Park where more than 60,000 gathered. Coldplay performed a new collaboration song ‘My Universe’ released with BTS on Friday. BTS not only sang the Korean lyrics of the song, but also participated in song writing. BTS created a stage with Coldplay that transcended time and space by appearing as a hologram on the backscreen of the stage. Coldplay’s vocal Chris Martin sang Korean lyrics of the song himself. Hip hop group Fugees reunited after 15 years also had a performance. Paul Simon of Simon & Garfunkel, a legendary folk duo, had a finale of the New York concert.



In Paris, some 20,000 gathered for the concert. Elton John, Ed Sheeran, Black Eyed Peas and other singers performed at the Champ de Mars which wraps around the Eiffel Tower.







Global Citizen, established in 2008 with a mission to eradicate poverty, hosted charity concert “Vax Live” in May to call for equitable access to vaccines where popstars including Jennifer Lopez performed. It hosted a ‘no audience concert’ online to overcome the pandemic where global stars such as The Rolling Stones and Billie Eilish appeared in pajamas.



