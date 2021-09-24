Choo Shin-soo gifts baseball gears to low-income colleagues. September. 25, 2021 07:45. by Dong-Wook Kim creating@donga.com.

Choo Shin-soo of the SSG Landers (39) has presented baseball gears to low-income younger colleagues.



“Choo Shin-soo has agreed to present baseball gears worth 40 million won (34,000 US dollars) or a bat to infielders and outfielders each and a glove to pitchers each, who have earned less than 50 million won (42,400 dollars) and who has played less than 30 games per year in his teams in this season,” the SSG Landers said Friday.



According to SSG, Choo figured out favorite brands for the baseballers who received the gift, and requested vendors to supply customized gears to cater to their needs. Baseball bats were produced and delivered on Thursday before other items, and gloves will be delivered later.



Choo reportedly has had keen interest in improving training conditions and infrastructure for pro and amateur baseballers. “I hope that my donation of baseball gears and equipment will contribute to the growth and development of promising players in the team in a small way,” Choo said. Earlier, he donated 1 billion won for Incheon City and students at his alma mater schools.



한국어