Gogh’s pencil sketch drawing unveiled for first time in 100 years. September. 18, 2021 07:24. by Youn-Jong Kim zozo@donga.com.

A sketch drawing by Vincent van Gogh, the late impressionist painter in the Netherlands, has been unveiled for the first time. According to BBC and other outlets, the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam exhibited on Thursday “Study for Worn Out,” which was painted by Gogh with a pencil when he was 29 years old. The painting was drawn by Gogh in November 1882 when he lived in the Hague, and depicts an old man, a laborer who was living in his neighborhood. The old man is sitting on a chair, hunched forward, holding up his face with fists, as if he is under heavy burden of life.



Gogh quit seminary school in 1878 and gave up dream to become a clergyman, and chose to pursue career as painter from the 1880s at the suggestion of his younger brother Theo van Gogh. “Study for Worn Out” was one of paintings that he painted to improve his sketch drawing capability in the second year after turning into a professional painter. Some watchers say that the painting is an early prototype of “Old Man in Sorrow,” a masterpiece by the legendary painter.



Henk Bremerer, a Dutch art collector, purchased the painting in 1910, and never made it public. He inherited the piece to his children. His descendants recently requested the Van Gogh Museum to check the painting to confirm‎ it is a genuine, unpublicized painting by Gogh. The painting will be on display at the Van Gogh Museum until January 2 next year before being returned to the owner.



